Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Viral: Jaipur Wax Museum Unveiled Virat Kohli Statue Sparks Hilarious Reactions Online

Jaipur Wax Museum unveils Virat Kohli statue sparking viral reactions online, with users questioning likeness and sharing humorous comparisons.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Jaipur Wax Museum Unveiled Virat Kohli Statue Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Jaipur Wax Museum Unveiled Virat Kohli Statue Sparks Hilarious Reactions | Image:X/CricCrazyJohns
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jaipur Wax Museum has decided to build a statue of Virat Kohli to pay respect and celebrate his achievements in cricket. This statue is going to be installed on April 18, World Heritage Day. But before that, it was unveiled, and a collage of the statue has gone viral, and people have shared hilarious reactions to it. 

CricCrazyJohns shared the collage on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “VIRAT KOHLI'S STATUE AT JAIPUR WAX MUSEUM...!!!!

- The statue will be installed on April 18th, the face of cricket.”

People Reactions In The Comments:

The post has generated more than 4 lakh reactions and hundreds of comments. People asked if the statue actually looked like Virat Kohli

One of the users said that this wax statue was ordered from an online shopping platform. 

Another user said that Virat should file a case against them. 

A third user said this wax statue looked like a mixture of “DK + Kohli,” he wrote. 

“character designed in Smackdown vs Raw on ps2,” said another user. 

One user sarcastically said, “Okay, now show Virat’s statue please.” 

Another user compared this statue with Naveen-ul-haq and said, “Looks like Naveen Ul Haq.”

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

ViralVirat Kohli

