English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Viral Video: “Turn It Like Muralidharan,” Bowler Stuns Internet with Amazing Delivery

A viral video from Kuwait Cricket features bowler Waqar spinning like Muralidharan, which amazes the internet with his incredible delivery.

Garvit Parashar
Bowler Stuns Internet with Amazing Delivery
Bowler Stuns Internet with Amazing Delivery | Image:X: @ThatsSoVillage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When we talk about "off-spin" bowling, the one name that comes to mind is Muttiah Muralidharan, and how crazy spin he used to generate from pitching on the outside off-spin to hitting the leg wicket. Well, now a clip from Kuwait Cricket is going viral in which a bowler has bowled the batsman in a similar fashion.

The video was shared by an X user named @ThatsSoVillage, famous for posting cricket videos from around the globe. This handle shared a new video of a bowler named Waqar bowling the second ball of his second over, which stunned everyone; even the keeper jumped in excitement. Waqar bowled a ball that pitched outside the off-side, almost in the line of the wide ball line.

Advertisement

After pitching, this ball turned a mile and hit the leg stump of the batsman, who was trying to pull this short ball. The batsman also couldn’t believe what had happened on this delivery. The action of the bowler looks quite similar to that of Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidharan. This viral video has gotten more than 6 lakh views and 5,000 likes on X and has been shared by many handles.

Advertisement

People in the comments also shared their views on this. One user wrote, “Ball of the century.” Another user called him the trio of Harbhajan, Murali and Warne saying, “Harbhajan's run up Murali's bowling arm action And Warne level turn.” Some also called it illegal, as according to them, the arm was bending more than the norm.

But apart from all this, the ball actually turned a mile.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

3 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

3 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

3 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

10 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

10 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPI Goes Global: Payments Now Accepted in 7 Countries | Full List

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest 2.0: Will 2020 Re-Run Besiege Capital? Delhi on Alert

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. 'If he is injured, why is he posting on Instagram stories': BCCI

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement