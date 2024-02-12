Advertisement

When we talk about "off-spin" bowling, the one name that comes to mind is Muttiah Muralidharan, and how crazy spin he used to generate from pitching on the outside off-spin to hitting the leg wicket. Well, now a clip from Kuwait Cricket is going viral in which a bowler has bowled the batsman in a similar fashion.

The video was shared by an X user named @ThatsSoVillage, famous for posting cricket videos from around the globe. This handle shared a new video of a bowler named Waqar bowling the second ball of his second over, which stunned everyone; even the keeper jumped in excitement. Waqar bowled a ball that pitched outside the off-side, almost in the line of the wide ball line.

unplayable.



via Kuwait Cricket pic.twitter.com/Nx44HdMah6 — That’s So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) February 11, 2024

After pitching, this ball turned a mile and hit the leg stump of the batsman, who was trying to pull this short ball. The batsman also couldn’t believe what had happened on this delivery. The action of the bowler looks quite similar to that of Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidharan. This viral video has gotten more than 6 lakh views and 5,000 likes on X and has been shared by many handles.

People in the comments also shared their views on this. One user wrote, “Ball of the century.” Another user called him the trio of Harbhajan, Murali and Warne saying, “Harbhajan's run up Murali's bowling arm action And Warne level turn.” Some also called it illegal, as according to them, the arm was bending more than the norm.

But apart from all this, the ball actually turned a mile.