Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:54 IST
Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma get invitation for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, which is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Kohli was part of the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore but he did not travel with the team to Bengaluru for the 3rd game as after the conclusion of the match in Madhya Pradesh, he flew back to Mumbai to personally receive the invitation along with his wife and Bollywood superstar.
Virat Kohli is not the only cricketer who has been invited to the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Former cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Venkatesh Prasad have also been invited to the mega event.
The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 7,000 popular faces from all walks of life are expected to attend the consecration. Around 100 dignitaries from different countries will also be present in Ayodhya next week.
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Full schedule
January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Pujan
January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti
January 18: Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra and Gandhadivas
January 18: Aushadhadivas, Kesaradhivas and Gandhadivas
January 19: Dhanyadhivas
January 20: Pushpadhivas
January 20: Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas
January 21: Madhyadhivas
January 22: Shaiyadhivas
Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:42 IST
