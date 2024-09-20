Published 09:56 IST, September 20th 2024
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Smith - Who Will Win 100m Race? Australian Icon ANSWERS
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith are easily the best batters of the generation, so who would win if there is a 100m race between them?
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Kane Williamson | Image: ICC
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:50 IST, September 20th 2024