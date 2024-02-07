Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 08:59 IST
'Kohli back at his best, showing aggressive signs': Pathan gives ENG a heads-up before Test series
Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan has fired off a warning to the visiting England team ahead of their five-match test series in India.
Team India came off strong against Afghanistan in the T20I series, and they will be up for the challenge in a Test series against England in their home conditions. It will be quite a challenge as Team India is yet to make a significant breakthrough in Tests after coming off the ODI World Cup. Even though they drew the Test series against Australia, the struggles were visible in the matches. But a former Team India player has confidence in the team, especially in Virat Kohli.
Former Indian Cricketer oozes positivity on Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli returned to competitive action after coming off the ODI World Cup in the Test series against South Africa. He was impeccable in the ODI World Cup campaign and showcased the hunger and intent on his return. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan anticipates the star batter to live up to the hype for the India-England Test series. While speaking top Star Sports, Pathan said:
"Virat Kohli is back at his very best; This is good news for Indian cricket and Virat Kohli fans. He was exceptional in South Africa, and his foot movement was brilliant. He is showing aggressive signs with his footwork, and that might help him score runs in the England series."
In his comeback following the ODI World Cup, Kohli hit 38 runs off 64 balls in the first innings of the South Africa series. India's second innings at Centurion featured a gritty 76 off 82 balls from the top-order batter. In the second Cape Town Test match, Kohli struck 46 from 59 balls, in which India won by seven wickets, leading to a series draw.
