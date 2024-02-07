Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

Virat Kohli becomes ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year after sensational World Cup performance

With an impressive average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, Virat Kohli demonstrated his sheer dominance at ODI World Cup 2023.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli was the hero of the Indian batting performance and played an innings 117 runs.
Virat Kohli was the hero of the Indian batting performance and played an innings 117 runs. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a remarkable achievement, Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Indian cricket, has been honored with the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023. This accolade underscores Kohli's outstanding performance in the 50-over format, highlighting his unwavering skill and dedication to the sport. 

3 things you need to know

  • This is the fourth time Virat Kohli has won the 'ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year' award
  • Virat Kohli was India's top performer at the World Cup alongside Mohammed Shami
  • During the WC, Kohli scored his record 50th ODI century, the most for any player in the format

Kohli wins 'Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year' award for record 4th time

The journey to this prestigious title commenced with Virat Kohli's exceptional contributions at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which was held in India last year. Not only did he emerge as the Player of the Tournament, but he also secured the position of the highest run-scorer. 

Virat Kohli's extraordinary feat of amassing 765 runs during the tournament, featuring three centuries and six fifties, played a crucial role in India's path to the final. With an impressive average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, Kohli demonstrated his sheer dominance on the cricket field.

Recently, Virat Kohli withdrew himself from the first two Test matches against England citing personal reasons. The first Test of the five-match series between India and England began in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. Rajast Patidar has joined the Indian team as a replacement for Virat Kohli. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

