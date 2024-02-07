Virat Kohli was the hero of the Indian batting performance and played an innings 117 runs. | Image: AP

In a remarkable achievement, Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Indian cricket, has been honored with the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023. This accolade underscores Kohli's outstanding performance in the 50-over format, highlighting his unwavering skill and dedication to the sport.

3 things you need to know

This is the fourth time Virat Kohli has won the 'ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year' award

Virat Kohli was India's top performer at the World Cup alongside Mohammed Shami

During the WC, Kohli scored his record 50th ODI century, the most for any player in the format

Kohli wins 'Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year' award for record 4th time

The journey to this prestigious title commenced with Virat Kohli's exceptional contributions at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which was held in India last year. Not only did he emerge as the Player of the Tournament, but he also secured the position of the highest run-scorer.

Virat Kohli's extraordinary feat of amassing 765 runs during the tournament, featuring three centuries and six fifties, played a crucial role in India's path to the final. With an impressive average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, Kohli demonstrated his sheer dominance on the cricket field.

𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗢𝗗𝗜 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯



It goes to none other than Virat Kohli! 👑🫡



Congratulations 👏👏#TeamIndia | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1mfzNwRfrH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2024

Recently, Virat Kohli withdrew himself from the first two Test matches against England citing personal reasons. The first Test of the five-match series between India and England began in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. Rajast Patidar has joined the Indian team as a replacement for Virat Kohli.