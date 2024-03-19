Advertisement

At the RCB Unbox event 2024, the men's team of the franchise showered respect on the women's team following their triumph in the WPL 2024. The likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, etc. all queued up to present a guard of honour to the Smriti Mandhana-led side. RCB defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of the WPL 2024 to clinch the trophy.

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell gave RCB women's team a Guard of Honour

Celebrations propelled at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday at the RCB Unbox event. While the event was marketed to reveal the new jersey of RCB, the new logo, and the possible tweak of the name, but much to the surprise of the fans the event was kickstarted by the RCB women's team, who recently attained glory at the WPL 2024.

The team led by Smriti Mandhana graced the field and brandished the eminent trophy they won this Sunday after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final by 8 wickets. They were welcomed by the men's team. The IPL team of RCB gave its WPL team a guard of honour. Here are the extraordinary visuals.

After receiving the Guard of Honour from the men's team, RCB women did a lap of honour around the Chinnaswamy ground with the WPL trophy.

Ellyse Perry, who did not feature at the event, was made to witness the event by Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana brought her on through a video call.

With the women's team making it to the top and ending the longstanding dream of RCB fans, the attention would now be on the men's team to repeat the heroics in IPL 2024. What do you think is this the year when RCB will win its maiden IPL trophy?