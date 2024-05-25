Advertisement

As the anticipation for the T20 World Cup 2024 builds, the first batch of players from India's 15-man squad departed for the USA today, May 25. The tournament is set to kick off on June 1, and the initial group comprises players from IPL franchises that have been eliminated from the tournament. This early departure allows them to acclimate to the conditions and start their preparations. The remaining squad members are scheduled to leave India on May 27.

Team India players depart for T20 World Cup 2024

The BCCI shared pictures capturing the players at the airport has been circulating widely, sparking excitement among fans. However, a notable absence from this group has become the focal point of discussions: Virat Kohli. The absence of the former India captain has raised numerous questions and speculations among enthusiasts and analysts alike.

The wait is over.



We are back!



Let's show your support for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yc69JiclP8 — BCCI (@BCCI)

Where is Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, has been a major talking point, with fans eagerly seeking answers regarding his whereabouts. His absence from the initial departure has led to widespread curiosity and concern. While there has been no official statement addressing Kohli's delay, it is likely that he will be part of the second batch of players leaving on May 27.

As the countdown to the T20 World Cup 2024 begins, the focus remains on Team India's preparations and their journey towards potentially ending the longstanding ICC trophy-winning drought.

India is scheduled to play its opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on June 5. After that, India will lock horns against arch-rival Pakistan in a much-anticipated encounter in New York on June 9. Rohit Sharma will captain the team once again after a failed campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022. India was knocked out following a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual champion England in the semi-final of the tournament.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan



