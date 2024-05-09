Advertisement

In the last decade and a half, some of the biggest batting talents have emerged to the fore. Among the many, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith have soared to an extraordinary height and have been ruling the prevalent space. While these stalwarts have distanced themselves from the crowd, when it comes to the subject of who is better among the best, debates ensue. Paying heed to the same, India's limited overs great Yuvraj Singh has chimed in.

Also Read | 'Come to RCB' trends for KL Rahul after LSG's demoralising defeat to SRH

Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh picks Virat Kohli as the best batter of this generation

Yuvraj Singh factored in all the names and hailed his former teammate Virat Kohli, as the best batsman of this generation. According to Singh, Virat is the finest in all formats and deserves another World Cup medal to further enliven his career.

Advertisement

"He has definitely broken all the records in this era," Yuvraj said in a chat with ICC. "The best batter of this generation, I feel, in all formats. And I think he is also someone who needs a World Cup Medal. He has one. I'm sure he is not satisfied with one. I think he surely deserves that medal as well."

Also Read | Travis Head appreciates Abhishek Sharma after SRH destroy LSG

Yuvraj Singh acknowledges the brilliance of Virat Kohli

Defining Virat Kohli's game, Yuvraj Singh ostensibly said that Kohli has a high batting IQ. He knows when to take singles, when to attack, and puts a price on his wicket. Moreover, he has repeatedly emerged as a match-winner for India.

"I think he understands his game really well," Yuvraj said. "He knows if he's there till the end, he is going to win the game for India and he has done that on some big occasions - against Australia in Mohali as well. "Once he had the confidence of chasing and knowing the situation, he knows how to bat in these situations, knows which bowlers to attack, which bowlers to take singles off, when to attack again, handle the pressure and knows when to change his game."

Advertisement