Veteran India batsman Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is expected to be present at the highly anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22. Reports suggest that Kohli has already reached the city, situated over 700 kilometers away from the capital, New Delhi. A video capturing Kohli's convoy navigating the roads of Ayodhya is making rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Apart from Virat Kohli, several other high-profile names have been extended the invitation

Former India captain MS Dhoni and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar are also expected to be present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sit as the patron at the Ram Temple consecration

Virat Kohli arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Reports indicate that Virat Kohli flew to Ayodhya from Hyderabad, where he and the Indian team are currently practicing for the upcoming first Test match against England. The opening Test between India and England is scheduled to commence on January 25 in Hyderabad. Kohli is said to have sought a one-day leave from the BCCI to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

virat Kohli Shab Reach in Ayodhya 🫶🚩 https://t.co/53ukjyydxY — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) January 21, 2024

Earlier, after the conclusion of the second T20I between India and Afghanistan, Virat Kohli flew from Indore to Mumbai to personally receive the invitation for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony at his residence.