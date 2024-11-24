Virat Kohli's Six Hits An On-Duty Personnel On Head, Concerned Australia Players Rush To Him - WATCH

Virat Kohli's impressive batting display in the second innings of the Perth Test match against Australia was marred by a moment of concern when one of his signature sixes hit an on-duty personnel on the head. The incident occurred when Kohli, looking in top form, slashed a short-pitched delivery from Mitchell Starc over the backward point region for a six.

Virat Kohli's six hits a security personnel on the head

As the ball soared over the boundary ropes, it struck one of the security personnel sitting in the nearby area, prompting immediate concern from the Australian players and medical staff. The personnel was quickly attended to and, after a brief period of treatment, was deemed to be fine. As Virat Kohli's six hit the security personnel sitting near the boundary ropes, Australian players Nathan Lyon and Nathan McSweeney rushed to him to ask if he was fine.

Despite the brief interruption, Virat Kohli continued his impressive innings, showing glimpses of his classic form and determination to play a big innings. His composed approach and precise shot selection allowed him to capitalize on the eased-out pitch conditions, reaching his half-century.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test century in Australia as he continued on the innings he had built on the second day of the match. Unbeaten at 90, Jaiswal came out on Day 3 and converted it to a century, his third in the format. Jaiswal also became the second-youngest Indian opener to score a century in Australia and fourth-youngest overall. He was eventually dismissed for 161 off 297 balls.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, failed to continue his knock from last evening and got out for 77 early in the morning on the third day. Devdut Padikkal contributed 25 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel did not score more than 2 runs between them.