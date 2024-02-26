Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:37 IST
SEE PIC | Virat Kohli spotted with daughter Vamika in London cafe after welcoming son Akaay
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma joyfully introduced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, via social media on February 20.
Veteran India batter Virat Kohli recently garnered attention as he announced the joyous news of the birth of his second child with Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli revealed the news five days after his newborn baby boy Akaay came into the world. Announcing the arrival of their son Akaay, Kohli and Anushka took to Instagram to share the news of their three-year-old daughter Vamika stepping into her new role as a big sister.
Virat Kohli enjoys a day out with daughter Vamika
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma joyfully introduced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, via social media on February 20. Shortly after the announcement, Kohli was sighted in the streets of London, United Kingdom. Kohli has now been seen once more in the British capital, this time accompanied by his daughter Vamika. The father-daughter duo was spotted enjoying breakfast together at a cafe in London.
In the picture, Virat Kohli is depicted engrossed in his phone while his daughter is seated beside him, engaged in eating. A plate is visible in front of Kohli, but his attention seems to be absorbed by his mobile phone.
Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle to wish the Indian team after their phenomenal win against England in the fourth Test match in Ranchi. Kohli was supposed to be a part of the Indian team for the ongoing five-match series against England but he had to withdraw at the last minute due to a family emergency. It later emerged that the family emergency was the birth of his son Akaay.
"YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience," Kohli wrote on Twitter.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
