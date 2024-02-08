English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Congratulatory messages pour in as Mohammed Shami wins Arjuna Award but Kohli's reaction stands out

Mohammed Shami's journey to the Arjuna Award is marked by exceptional performances and a relentless commitment to the game.

Vishal Tiwari
Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli
Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli | Image:DD
In a momentous occasion for Indian cricket, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, the second-highest sporting honor in the country. The recognition comes in the wake of Shami's outstanding performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker, showcasing his skill and determination on the international stage.

Shami wins Arjuna Award: Kohli's heartfelt wish highlights celebratory messages

Mohammed Shami's journey to the Arjuna Award is marked by exceptional performances and a relentless commitment to the game. His standout contribution during the ODI World Cup 2023 played a pivotal role in India's campaign, as he consistently delivered breakthroughs and emerged as the tournament's top wicket-taker.

As news of Shami's Arjuna Award win broke, social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from his teammates, fellow cricketers, and fans alike. The cricketing fraternity acknowledged Shami's dedication, hard work, and skill that have contributed significantly to Indian cricket's success on the global stage.

Among the many well-wishers, former India captain Virat Kohli's wish stood out, reflecting the camaraderie and mutual respect among teammates. Kohli took to social media to express his heartfelt congratulations to Shami, acknowledging the fast bowler's relentless efforts and vital contributions to the team's success.

Virat Kohli wishes Mohammad Shami as he wins Arjuna Award

Virat Kohli's wish in the comment section of Shami's Instagram post read, “Mubarak ho lala.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

