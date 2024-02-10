Advertisement

In the second Test of the series, India secured a 106-run victory over England, leveling the series at 1-1. Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 209 guided India to a first innings total of 396. Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling, claiming six wickets for 45 runs, was pivotal. England replied with 253 in the first innings. In the second innings, India scored 255 and England set a target of 399 after scoring 292. Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match title for his stellar performance. The third Test commences on February 15, 2024, in Rajkot. The Indian star veteran Virat Kohli missed the first two tests after citing ‘personal reasons’, reports recently state that he will not be part of the remainder of the series.

What's the latest on Virat Kohli?

It looks like Team India will have to deal with Virat Kohli's absence for the final three Test matches against England. According to The Indian Express, Kohli notified the BCCI and selectors on Friday, February 9, that he would not be eligible for selection for the balance of the series.

Kohli had earlier withdrew from the first two Tests for personal reasons, and it looks that he will extend his absence to the remaining matches as well. Following Kohli's decision to withdraw from the early Tests, the BCCI issued a statement expressing its complete support for him. The message, which was published on the BCCI's official website, emphasised their empathy and respect for Kohli's personal situation. The statement read:

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series."

Considering his priceless middle-order expertise and skill, Virat Kohli's probable absence might be a major blow for the home team. The significance of Kohli's probable absence is increased by his recent form, which was especially clear during the Test series against South Africa in December-January.

Nevertheless, there is some positive developments for India despite worries over Kohli's availability. According to reports, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are both fit for the third Test against England, which is set to start in Rajkot on February 15.

Jadeja hurt his hamstring in the first Test in Hyderabad, and Rahul had been experiencing pain in his right quadriceps muscle. If they were to return, India's batting order would be greatly bolstered and captain Rohit Sharma would have the opportunity to use Jadeja's ability to take wickets.

Regretfully, it has been stated that Shreyas Iyer's stiff back and groyne ache will keep him out of action for the rest of the series against the Three Lions. Even while this is a setback, Rahul and Jadeja's possible comeback might somewhat lessen the blow.