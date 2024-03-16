×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs LAN live streaming, where to watch in India, pitch report

The DER vs LAN match will be played at the Headingley Ground, Leeds. The Vitality T20 Blast game is scheduled for Monday, August 31 at 11:05 PM IST. 

Reported by: Aditya Desai
Vitality T20 Blast
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Derbyshire (DER) and Lancashire (LAN). The DER vs LAN match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Monday, August 31, and will start at 11:05 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

 

Vitaly T20 Blast preview

Derbyshire come into the match on the back of a washed-out contest. Overall, the side boasts a solid combination of experience and talent. Their bowling unit will have to pull up their socks as they do not have a very strong bowling attack for T20 cricket. Lancashire, on the other hand, are one of the favourites in the tournament. With powerful performances including a Keaton Jennings century, they will look to capitalise on their momentum. 

Advertisement

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Lancashire Lightning have had a blistering start to their Vitality T20 Blast campaign, getting off the mark in their first match itself. The team will travel to Leeds as they take on Lancashire in their third match of the season. With their second match getting washed out because of rain, Lancashire will look to get back to their winning ways. Derbyshire, on the other hand, are yet to open their account on the points table and will look to put up a powerful show in the DER VS LAN match.

Advertisement

 

DER vs LAN live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Headingley promises to be favourable for the batting side. According to Accuweather, there are chances of rain playing a spoilsport. 

DER vs LAN live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India? 

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For DER vs LAN live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Derbyshire, Lancashire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:05 PM IST. 

 

DER vs LAN live streaming: Probable playing XI

Derbyshire: Harvey Hosein (wk), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners

Advertisement

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies (WK), Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (C), Steven Croft, George Balderson, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Ed Moulton

Advertisement

Published August 31st, 2020 at 16:55 IST

BusinessIPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

John Grisham sooley review

'Sooley' Reviews: Readers call John Grisham's latest thriller 'heart-gripping & wonderful'

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks

Modi's decade

3 minutes ago
Psyche

NASA's laser milestone

4 minutes ago
Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities

JNUSU observer appointed

5 minutes ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan married?

6 minutes ago
Kriti and Pulkit

Pulkit Weds Kriti

9 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt Shares Video

10 minutes ago
Vitality T20 Blast

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs

11 minutes ago
PM Modi in Kalaburagi

India LIVE

14 minutes ago
peregrine

Peregrine lander launch

14 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

14 minutes ago
Sajjad Burki, PTI USA's spokesperson, speaks during the PTI protest outside IMF headquarters in Washington

PTI Protests

15 minutes ago
Spiritual Zodiac Signs

Spiritual Zodiac Signs

15 minutes ago
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi Against CAA

16 minutes ago
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham

Madrid vs Sevilla Live

16 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

16 minutes ago
ICSE Results 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2022

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Gavaskar urges BCCI to bring in Test-like incentive system

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  5. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo