The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Derbyshire (DER) and Lancashire (LAN). The DER vs LAN match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Monday, August 31, and will start at 11:05 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitaly T20 Blast preview

Derbyshire come into the match on the back of a washed-out contest. Overall, the side boasts a solid combination of experience and talent. Their bowling unit will have to pull up their socks as they do not have a very strong bowling attack for T20 cricket. Lancashire, on the other hand, are one of the favourites in the tournament. With powerful performances including a Keaton Jennings century, they will look to capitalise on their momentum.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Lancashire Lightning have had a blistering start to their Vitality T20 Blast campaign, getting off the mark in their first match itself. The team will travel to Leeds as they take on Lancashire in their third match of the season. With their second match getting washed out because of rain, Lancashire will look to get back to their winning ways. Derbyshire, on the other hand, are yet to open their account on the points table and will look to put up a powerful show in the DER VS LAN match.

DER vs LAN live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Headingley promises to be favourable for the batting side. According to Accuweather, there are chances of rain playing a spoilsport.

DER vs LAN live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For DER vs LAN live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Derbyshire, Lancashire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:05 PM IST.

DER vs LAN live streaming: Probable playing XI

Derbyshire: Harvey Hosein (wk), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies (WK), Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (C), Steven Croft, George Balderson, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Ed Moulton