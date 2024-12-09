'Want to be a Leader': Venkatesh Iyer Expresses Desire to Captain KKR in IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Even as there are months left to go for the Indian Premier League, speculations over who will lead the defending champions is doing the rounds after the franchise let go off IPL -winning captain Venkatesh Iyer. Picked up at a whopping Rs 23.75 cr, Venkatesh Iyer addresses captaincy rumours. Claiming that he would like to lead the KKR side, Iyer said being a leader he can contribute more.

“I’ve always maintained that I want to be a leader in any set-up that I walk into, be it Madhya Pradesh , an IPL team, or even the Indian team.

“Being a leader, you want to contribute with your ideas, with your suggestions. You don’t really need the captaincy tag for that.

“So I always want to be a leader in the dressing room. And if captaincy comes my way, it will be an honour to lead such a reputed franchise. Let’s see what’s in store for me.”