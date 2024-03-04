English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

'Who was this genius': Wasim Akram mocks Ramiz Raja, Misbah & Hafeez can't stop laughing

Ramiz Raja, in response to his separation from the PCB, had expressed frustration, attributing his removal to political interference.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Wasim Akram and Mohammad Hafeez
Wasim Akram and Mohammad Hafeez | Image:X
Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan cricketer, often finds himself in the limelight for controversial statements that garner widespread criticism. Once again, he became the subject of ridicule during a discussion among former Pakistan cricketers, including Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Hafeez.

Wasim Akram mocks Ramiz Raja, Misbah & Hafeez can't stop laughing

During the conversation, former cricketer Azhar Ali shared an anecdote about Ramiz Raja's tenure as the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Azhar Ali revealed that Ramiz Raja had suggested including T20 players in the Test team, citing the upcoming T20 World Cups in consecutive years as the rationale behind his proposal.

The revelation prompted laughter from Wasim Akram and others, with the former sarcastically referring to Ramiz Raja as a "genius." Azhar Ali confirmed that it was indeed Ramiz Raja who had made the suggestion in multiple interviews, further adding to the amusement of the group.

Ramiz Raja, in response to his separation from the PCB, had expressed frustration, attributing his removal to political interference and a lack of continuity in leadership. His remarks highlighted concerns about the impact of political influence on cricket administration and the recruitment process in Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja served as the 35th Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board from September 2021 to December 2022. He was sacked just a month after Pakistan failed to win the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Raja played cricket for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997 before retiring from all forms of the game. He also served as the chief executive of the PCB in 2004. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

