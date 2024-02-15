Advertisement

On 15 February, during Day 1 of India's third Test against England, India were 93/3 in 25 overs at lunch in the first innings, with Rohit Sharma adding an unbeaten 52 runs off 72 balls. Ravindra Jadeja follows Sharma with 21 runs not out from 38 balls. Hartley and Wood have taken one wicket each for England. Yashasvi Jaiswal made 10 runs before being bowled by Mark Wood, and Shubman Gill left early without scoring. As the contest proceeds, all eyes will be on the Indian team's performance, particularly after young prospects like Jaiswal and Gill struggled to produce in the difficult circumstances at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Anil Kumble gave an inspirational speech to ‌debutant Sarfaraz Khan ahead of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Anil Kumble gave an encouraging message to rookie Sarfaraz Khan before of the third Test match. Kumble's Inspirational Speech to Sarfaraz Khan Before His Test Debut. As India prepared to face England in the third Test in Rajkot, the former Indian captain presented Sarfaraz with his Test cap, signaling the start of what promises to be a successful career. Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England and secured a berth in India's middle order. Shreyas Iyer's omission from the team for the remaining three Tests, along with KL Rahul's failure to recuperate in time for the Rajkot match, provided him with an opportunity.

Kumble and Dinesh Karthik presented Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel with their Test caps in front of an ecstatic Indian camp. During the cap ceremony, Kumble expressed his delight in Sarfaraz's efforts and wished him a long and fruitful career. Sarfaraz became the 311th player to represent India in Test cricket. Motivating the debutant, Anil Kumble said:

“Really proud of you, the way you have come through. I am sure your dad and family are extremely proud of what you have achieved. I know you have done all the hard work. There were some disappointments but despite that all the runs that you've scored through the domestic season have brought you here,” “Well done to you. I'm sure you will have lots of wonderful memories to make. It's a start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you. All the best,”

From The Huddle! 🔊



A Test cap is special! 🫡



Words of wisdom from Anil Kumble & Dinesh Karthik that Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel will remember for a long time 🗣️ 🗣️



You Can Not Miss This!



— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad Khan, was clearly affected by watching his son get his Test cap from Kumble at the cap presentation event. Sarfaraz's debut in a Test match against England is evidence of his steady play in Indian domestic cricket. Having played 45 first-class matches, he has a remarkable record with 3,912 runs at an average of 69.85, with 14 centuries and 11 half-centuries.

The 26-year-old also displayed his skill when playing for India A against the England Lions. He made a major contribution with a half-century in the first unofficial Test and then struck a brilliant 161 in the second match, helping India A win the series 2-0.