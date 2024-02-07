English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

WATCH | Deafening Chants of 'Sachin, Sachin' surround stadium 12 years after retirement as he bats

Chants of 'Sachin' take over a Stadium as Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar plays his knock at an exhibition match.

Pavitra Shome
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar in action at an exhibition match | Image: Star Sports
Despite being off competitive cricket for a long time, fans still regard Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest cricketer of all time. The Indian cricketer, also revered as the Master Blaster, was recently in action at an exhibition T20 match-up for the One World One Family Cup. The former Team India cricketer showcased why he is still the boss of the game. Fans also came in big numbers to see the Indian batting great in action. 

3 Things you need to know

  •  Sachin Tendulkar featured in an exhibition cricket match
  • The match also had Yuvraj Singh in action
  •  Tendulkar and Yuvraj functioned as the captains of their respective teams

Fans take over the venue as 'Sachin' chants are heard during the exhibition match 

Indian Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar can still generate ripples when he arrives to bat. The legendary cricketer was in action in the exhibition match as he captained the One World team against Yuvraj Singh's One Family. Sachin came in to bat as they needed to chase 181 runs in 20 overs. Throughout his cameo, the crowd at the Sai Krishan Cricket Stadium was ecstatic, and loud chants of 'Sachin Sachin' were heard. 

The Sachin chants may give a cricket fan flashbacks to the time when Tendulkar used to be in action for the Indian Cricket Team as the crowd cheered for the icon. Sachin's charisma and charm remain despite being off competitive cricket since 2013 when he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. 

Speaking of the exhibition match, cricket legends like Alviro Petersen, Muttiah Muralitharan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and more were a part of the exhibition game. The Tendulkar-led-One World successfully chased the given target and defeated the Yuvraj-led One Family by four wickets.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

