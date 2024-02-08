Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:21 IST
Novak Djokovic left speechless by Steve Smith's tennis but Djoker's cricket skills will crack you up
Novak Djokovic expressed admiration for Steve Smith's tennis prowess, particularly when Smith seamlessly returned one of his serves at the Rod Laver Arena.
World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic engaged in a friendly cricket match with Australian batting sensation Steve Smith as part of an exhibition match preceding the Australian Open 2024 at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 11. The video shows Djokovic engaging in friendly banter with Smith while also playing tennis with the former Australia captain.
- Novak Djokovic is currently in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2024
- In 2021, he was barred from participating and was deported from Australia
- Djokovic had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine and hence was not allowed to participate
This exhibition match is traditionally a precursor to the Australian Open, scheduled to commence on January 14. Novak Djokovic, at 35, enjoyed a lighthearted experience during the match, showcasing his tennis skills alongside the Australian cricket star Steve Smith at Melbourne Park.
Djokovic expressed admiration for Smith's tennis prowess, particularly when Smith seamlessly returned one of his serves at the Rod Laver Arena. Subsequently, Novak Djokovic took to the Centre Court of the Australian Open, trying his hand at bowling to Steve Smith. He also tried batting but soon realised that it wasn't everyone's cup of tea.
