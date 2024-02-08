Advertisement

World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic engaged in a friendly cricket match with Australian batting sensation Steve Smith as part of an exhibition match preceding the Australian Open 2024 at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 11. The video shows Djokovic engaging in friendly banter with Smith while also playing tennis with the former Australia captain.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic is currently in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2024

In 2021, he was barred from participating and was deported from Australia

Djokovic had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine and hence was not allowed to participate

This exhibition match is traditionally a precursor to the Australian Open, scheduled to commence on January 14. Novak Djokovic, at 35, enjoyed a lighthearted experience during the match, showcasing his tennis skills alongside the Australian cricket star Steve Smith at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic expressed admiration for Smith's tennis prowess, particularly when Smith seamlessly returned one of his serves at the Rod Laver Arena. Subsequently, Novak Djokovic took to the Centre Court of the Australian Open, trying his hand at bowling to Steve Smith. He also tried batting but soon realised that it wasn't everyone's cup of tea.

Is it too late to add him to the test squad?! From the sounds of it the selectors are open to trying things out...@DjokerNole • #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/VAJq2KFShr — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2024