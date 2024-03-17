×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

'Watch out Rishabh Pant, watch out for Virat Kohli': Ravi Shastri issues huge heads up to DC and RCB

Ravi Shastri claims the WPL 2024 winner will leave Delhi Capitals or Royal Challengers Bangalore in a tight spot in the IPL 2024. Know what he said.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant
Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant | Image:ravishastri/x/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following an exhausting WPL 2024 league stage, the teams of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it to the final of the showpiece event. Both franchises have been on the scene for a total of 16 years, yet none has been able to attain a maiden trophy. While IPL has brought a string of disappointments, the story isn't the same when it comes to WPL. As both teams are in the final, one of the group's longing will come to an end today.

Also Read | India DOCTORED World Cup final pitch but fell into their own TRAP: Kaif

Ravi Shastri issues warning to DC and RCB of IPL

Since it is a special occasion, BCCI has brought one of the well-known voices in the sport, Ravi Shastri, to commentate for the DC vs RCB final. During the commentary box, Shastri highlighted the importance of it being a DC vs RCB match. The former India head coach made it known that the winner today will push the men's team as well to give their best in the upcoming IPL 2024.

"I will tell you one thing, the winner of today's match will put a lot of pressure on their men's teams. Watch out Rishabh Pant, watch out for Virat Kohli "

Thus, it is a certainty that one of the teams' trophy draught will end today, and if the men's team get inspiration from the women's team then something spectacular from DC or RCB could be expected in the IPL 2024 too.

Also Read | THIS Indian cricketer wanted to have dinner with Ellyse Perry

WPL 2024 final: RCB all over DC

After winning the toss, DC opted to bat first. Openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning gave DC a blistering start. DC put on 61 in the powerplay. Following that, disaster struck Delhi Capitals. Sophie Molineux got three big wickets- Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Alice Capsey-  in an over. Big fish Meg Lanning also could not hold her ground for longer, consequently, the Capitals are completely rattled in the final. As per the latest score, DC are 106/8 after 17 overs.

