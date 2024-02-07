Advertisement

The ongoing three-match T20I series at home has seen the Indian team assert its dominance over Afghanistan, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead. In the third match in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma smashed his record fifth T20I century to help India post a mammoth 212 runs in 20 overs. He forged a crucial partnership with Rinku Singh to accumulate the runs.

3 things you need to know

India were 22/4 at one stage but Rohit and Rinku rescued the team

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh together scored 190 out of 212 runs

Rohit's 121-run knock was made up of 11 fours and 8 sixes

Rohit Sharma strikes an audacious shot we have never seen him play

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, who faced back-to-back ducks in the first two matches, scored a brilliant 121 runs off 69 balls in the third and final T20I. Rohit reached the three-digit mark in just 64 balls for the fifth time in T20I cricket. Meanwhile, during his explosive innings, Rohit struck an audacious shot that nobody has seen him play before.

Rohit hit Afghanistan bowler Sharafuddin Ashraf for a reverse sweep, a shot that is not synonymous with the Indian captain. Rohit also played a switch hit in the match and almost displayed a reverse-pull to get to his fifty. Thanks to Rohit's efforts, India were able to post 212/4 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh contributed with a solid 69 off 39 balls.

Despite their efforts, Afghanistan are still seeking their first-ever T20I win over India. The third and final match offers Afghanistan another chance to break their streak. However, Afghanistan are in a tricky position right now with a mammoth 213-run target on the board.