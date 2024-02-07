English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 20:01 IST

WATCH Sachin follows and stops fan on scooty wearing 'Tendulkar 10' jersey, see what happens next

On Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle to post about an interesting interaction with a fan during his travels.

Vishal Tiwari
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar | Image:X/SachinTendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian batsman, commands a colossal fan base globally, particularly in his homeland, where he is revered as the 'God of Cricket.' Periodically, Sachin shares glimpses of his personal encounters with fans now and then. On Thursday, he took to his official Twitter handle to post about one such interaction during his travels.

3 things you need to know

  • Sachin Tendulkar played for India in Tests and ODIs from 1989 to 2013
  • He holds the record for most runs scored in both Test and ODI cricket
  • Tendulkar is the only sportsperson in India to win the prestigious Bharat Ratna award

Sachin Tendulkar shares a video of interaction with a special fan

In a Twitter video posted on Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar was captured stopping a fan on a scooter to inquire about the way to the airport. Tendulkar noticed the individual riding with a ‘Tendulkar 10 I Miss You’ jersey, prompting the cricket legend to halt his car and engage with the fan.

The fan, overwhelmed with joy and gratitude at the sight of his idol, expressed thanks for the incredible opportunity. Eager to commemorate the moment, the fan took out a diary, seeking Sachin Tendulkar's autograph.

“Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special,” Sachin wrote on social media. 

