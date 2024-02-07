Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian batsman, commands a colossal fan base globally, particularly in his homeland, where he is revered as the 'God of Cricket.' Periodically, Sachin shares glimpses of his personal encounters with fans now and then. On Thursday, he took to his official Twitter handle to post about one such interaction during his travels.

3 things you need to know

Sachin Tendulkar played for India in Tests and ODIs from 1989 to 2013

He holds the record for most runs scored in both Test and ODI cricket

Tendulkar is the only sportsperson in India to win the prestigious Bharat Ratna award

Also Read: 'Rohit completely switched off, Under Virat's captaincy..': Michael Vaughan's blunt verdict on India

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar shares a video of interaction with a special fan

In a Twitter video posted on Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar was captured stopping a fan on a scooter to inquire about the way to the airport. Tendulkar noticed the individual riding with a ‘Tendulkar 10 I Miss You’ jersey, prompting the cricket legend to halt his car and engage with the fan.

Advertisement

The fan, overwhelmed with joy and gratitude at the sight of his idol, expressed thanks for the incredible opportunity. Eager to commemorate the moment, the fan took out a diary, seeking Sachin Tendulkar's autograph.

“Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special,” Sachin wrote on social media.

Advertisement

Sachin meets TENDULKAR. 😋



It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special. pic.twitter.com/jTaV3Rjrgm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 1, 2024



