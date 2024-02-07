Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:36 IST
WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar returns to bowl after more than 12 years, shows he still has MAGICAL powers
After 12 years of retirement, Sachin Tendulkar returned to action and went on to showcase his talent to the world at the age of 50.
Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest cricketer that India has ever produced. The ‘God of Cricket’ made the whole country’s hearts shattered when he retired from cricket in 2013. However, after almost so many years, the star batter participates in an exhibition match and shows that he has still got it despite being 50 years of age.
Sachin Tendulkar returns to action in style after 12 years
Sachin Tendulkar, known as the Master Blaster, gave fans a memorable performance in his T20 exhibition match, "One World vs One Family." Sachin led the One World squad against Yuvraj Singh's One Family and had an outstanding performance, contributing with both bat and ball. The opposition One Family team, which included cricket luminaries such as Mohammad Kaif, Muttiah Muralitharan, Makhaya Ntini, and Chaminda Vaas, posed a formidable task.
Batting first, Yuvraj's Team One Family scored a competitive 180/6 in 20 overs, helped by Darren Maddy's half-century. Monty Panesar, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh, and skipper Tendulkar, who removed the dangerous Maddy after his fifty, all delivered standout performances.
In pursuit of 181 runs, Sachin started the batting with Naman Ojha, who set the tone with three boundaries and a six in a quick 27-run performance. Despite facing Sri Lankan spin star Muttiah Muralitharan, Sachin's bold stroke resulted in a dismissal as Mohammad Kaif caught at long-on.
Sachin's team won by four wickets with one ball remaining, thanks to former South African batsman Alviro Petersen's powerful 74-run effort. The match's conclusion saw Irfan Pathan's controlled performance lead the side to win with 17 runs needed off the final 12 deliveries. Pathan, full of confidence, secured the victory with a strong straight drive for a six, capping out the match in style. The display not only amused viewers, but also showed cricketing heroes' continuing talent and competitive spirit, making it a memorable occasion for everyone involved.
