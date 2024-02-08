Advertisement

In a recently circulated video, renowned football figure Ronaldo Nazario was questioned by YouTuber IShowSpeed about his awareness of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. Initially uncertain, Ronaldo eventually acknowledged knowing Kohli after being shown a picture of the cricket star.

3 things you need to know

Speed is a big fan of former India captain Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo

The YouTuber even attended an ODI World Cup match last year

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is a retired Brazilian footballer with two World Cups

Ronaldo's reaction on being asked who is Virat Kohli

The widely shared video captures IShowSpeed's inquiry about Virat Kohli to which Ronaldo initially responds with a nonchalant "Who?" However, as Kohli's photo is shown by the YouTuber, Ronaldo nods affirmatively, signifying his recognition of the Indian icon.

Note, that Ronaldo himself is a sporting legend who has won two FIFA World Cup trophies for Brazil. He was the youngest member of the Brazilian squad that won the 1994 FIFA World Cup. In the 1998 World Cup, Ronaldo won the Golden Ball for his fantastic performance that helped his side reach the final.

In the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo once again reached the final with Brazil and scored twice in the summit clash to help his country win. He was presented with the Golden Boot for being the tournament's highest goal-scorer. He also won the Ballon d'Or award the same year.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is a renowned cricketer, who has won the ODI World Cup for India and has also led the country across formats for several years. Kohli reached the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 but lost to Australia. He finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer.

