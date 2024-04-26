Advertisement

The Country of India is currently going through the wave of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with phase two officially taking place around the country. People of the country are coming out of their residences to cast their valuable votes as they celebrate the carnival of the Indian democracy. In phase two, 13 states and union territories are casting their votes, which also saw some of the celebrities and high-profile entities casting their respective votes. Among them was the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Rahul Dravid, who was at his home in Bengaluru during Phase Two of the Lok Sabha elections.

Indian Cricket legend Rahul Dravid stands in a queue to cast his vote among other voters

Head coach of Team India, Rahul Dravid, cast his vote on April 26th at Bengaluru. Amid the entire buzz around the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean, Dravid took some time from his hectic schedule to present his vote. The head coach was seen standing in a queue among other people as he patiently waited for his turn to arrive and present his vote at a polling booth in Dollars Colony.

After coming out of the booth, Dravid applauded the smooth process of voting and expects to see a lot more people come out of their houses and cast their votes. The head coach of the Indian Cricket Team urged the first-time voters and the young people eligible to reach their respective polling booths in masses.

Dravid's former Teammate, Anil Kumble, also cast his vote alongside his wife Chethana Ramatheertha and shared a picture outside a polling station in Bengaluru.

Dravid, the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team will be closely monitoring the IPL 2024 season to decide on whom to pick for the preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup in June. A lot of the players will be under strict surveillance and their form will be tested in the rollercoaster-like 2024 season of the cash-rich league.