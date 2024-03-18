Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore have finally won a trophy in their existence. On Sunday, the franchise's women's team defeated Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by 8 wickets and emerged as the champions of the WPL 2024. RCB saved the best for the final and gave Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals no chance in the summit clash.

Watch the special moment when RCB made history

The winning runs came from the bat of Richa Ghosh. She finished in style when 3 runs were needed in 4 balls. Here's the winning moment that RCB fans will cherish for years to come.



Ellyse Perry stayed unbeaten on the other end. Following the stroke, celebrations began.