Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, the Indian batsmen, displayed an intriguing reaction in the dugout following their team's triumph in the second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 14. India secured a convincing 6-wicket victory, thereby clinching the 3-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

3 things you need to know

India won the second T20I against Afghanistan by 6 wickets

Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial knock to help India win

Virat Kohli made his T20I comeback during the game

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's reactions confuse netizens

In the second T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Afghanistan posted a total of 172 runs in 20 overs, with Gulbadin Naib (57) being their top-scorer. Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63*) then played aggressive innings, steering India to the target effortlessly.

Virat Kohli, making a comeback in the T20I format after 14 months, contributed with a crucial cameo of 29 runs (16 balls) to set the tone during the powerplay. Kohli also took a brilliant catch during the first innings of the match.

Following Shivam Dube's match-winning leg bye in the 16th over of India's innings, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were seen sharing a lighthearted moment in the dugout, accompanied by Arshdeep Singh. Both Kohli and Gill were captured laughing heartily while covering their faces.

The reason behind their laughter is unknown but it has definitely baffled netizens on social media. Here's the video of Kohli and Gill that is going viral on various social media platforms. Note, that Gill was not part of the playing XI for the second T20I against Afghanistan.

looks like Gill-Kohli had a bet or something about how Dube will finish the game lol pic.twitter.com/2VnX2PsolI — Mazakiya ShortLeg (@MShortleg) January 14, 2024