English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

WATCH | Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill's puzzling reaction after India's win over AFG has netizens baffled

Virat Kohli, making a comeback in the T20I format after 14 months, contributed with a crucial cameo of 29 runs (16 balls) to set the tone during the powerplay.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's perplexing reaction after India's win over AFG
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's perplexing reaction after India's win over AFG | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, the Indian batsmen, displayed an intriguing reaction in the dugout following their team's triumph in the second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 14. India secured a convincing 6-wicket victory, thereby clinching the 3-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

3 things you need to know

  • India won the second T20I against Afghanistan by 6 wickets
  • Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial knock to help India win
  • Virat Kohli made his T20I comeback during the game

Also Read: 'The only failure has been the skipper': Dinesh Karthik underlines India's major problem in AFG T20I

Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's reactions confuse netizens

In the second T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Afghanistan posted a total of 172 runs in 20 overs, with Gulbadin Naib (57) being their top-scorer. Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63*) then played aggressive innings, steering India to the target effortlessly. 

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, making a comeback in the T20I format after 14 months, contributed with a crucial cameo of 29 runs (16 balls) to set the tone during the powerplay. Kohli also took a brilliant catch during the first innings of the match. 

Following Shivam Dube's match-winning leg bye in the 16th over of India's innings, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were seen sharing a lighthearted moment in the dugout, accompanied by Arshdeep Singh. Both Kohli and Gill were captured laughing heartily while covering their faces.

Advertisement

The reason behind their laughter is unknown but it has definitely baffled netizens on social media. Here's the video of Kohli and Gill that is going viral on various social media platforms. Note, that Gill was not part of the playing XI for the second T20I against Afghanistan.  

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement