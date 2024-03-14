×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Watson undecided on Pakistan head coach role despite PCB accepting fees demands

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, who is in line to take over as Pakistan cricket team’s head coach, is yet to make up his mind despite the PCB accepting his remuneration demands.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shane Watson
Shane Watson | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, who is in line to take over as Pakistan cricket team’s head coach, is yet to make up his mind despite the PCB accepting his remuneration demands.

According to sources in the board, Watson has demanded $2 million annually, which is approximately around 46 million rupees per month, the highest fee ever paid to a foreign coach.

Advertisement

Former foreign coaches of Pakistan such as Richard Pybus, Bob Woolmer, Geoff Lawson, Dav Whatmore, Grant Bradburn and Mickey Arthur were paid much less than what Watson has demanded.

“He has a young family in Australia and also has commitments in the USA Major League. So, he is weighing his options as the board wants him to spend maximum time in Pakistan helping them also discover and groom talent at domestic level,” the source said.

Advertisement

He conceded Watson was taking time to ink the contract because of the frequent changes within the PCB and the coaching staff.

Watson, at present, is coaching the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has no prior experience of coaching an international team although he has dabbled in coaching roles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had made it clear that he would want a foreign coaching set-up to run the team with the full backing of the board.

Advertisement

Naqvi, despite being appointed as minister of interior, has also indicated he has no intention of leaving his post in the board and will do both the jobs simultaneously.

However, it will not be the first time an official heading the PCB has also held a position in the government, and the source said the International Cricket Council (ICC) had no objection to Naqvi donning the dual role.

Advertisement

Naqvi has already got six bureaucrats of the Punjab government to work on deputation in the board and also announced that he would be taking no salary as minister of interior. 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jammu And Kashmir

Maharashtra First to Buy

a few seconds ago
US President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump

News

a few seconds ago
Bernard Dunne

Boxing HPD Dunne resigns

2 minutes ago
AIFF

AIFF names 26 probables

5 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Messi's latest injury

7 minutes ago
6-lane Guwahati Bypass

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB kick-starts camp

10 minutes ago
Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

Reactions on Mumbai's win

10 minutes ago
Preneet Kaur

Preneet Kaur Joins BJP

10 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

12 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout in Ramban

Terror Hideout Busted

14 minutes ago
Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United in EPL

15 minutes ago
Fortnite

Epic Games on Apple

17 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

IPL: Players with most 6s

20 minutes ago
Neeta Lulla

Neeta's Styling Tips

20 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji

22 minutes ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

BREAKING: Gynanesh Kumar,

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News4 hours ago

  3. RPSC opens applications for Assistant Prosecutor Officer vacancies

    Education6 hours ago

  4. Pune's Lohegaon Airport to Get Runway Expansion Soon | Details Here

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo