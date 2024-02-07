Advertisement

The Gabba's pride has been shivered again, this time not by India but rather by a West Indies side who was called "pathetic and hopeless" by former Aussie bowler, Rodney Hogg. The words by Hogg seemingly infuriated West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite, who did not shy away from giving it back to the Aussie after leading the team to a historic 8-run victory.

3 things you need to know

West Indies beat Australia by 8 runs in the 2nd Test of the series

This is West Indies' first win in Tests down under since 1997

Shamar Joseph played an instrumental role in West Indies' victory

Kraigg Braithwaite's befitting reply to Rodney Hogg

After losing the first Test at Adelaide, the West Indies team did not get much backing from the cricket world and many believed the series is destined to end with the score of 2-0 in favor of Australia. However, the Windies team has bounced back to register a historic victory in the 2nd Test. Shamar Joseph, who shook the Australia batting line-up in the 4th innings, picking away 7 wickets, was adjudged as the man of the match.

West Indies played as a unit and answered its naysayers winning their first Test against Australia in Australia since 1997. Ahead of the match, the team was chastised as "pathetic and hopeless" by former Australia bowler Rodney Hogg, which the team evidently took good notice of. After the culmination of the match, WI captain Kraigg Braithwaite made sure that Hogg's words resound in the stadium and asked him a query of his own.

"Mr Rodney Hogg said we were pathetic and hopeless. So that was our inspiration, we wanted to show the world we are not pathetic. And I must ask him, are these muscles big enough for him?"

The series ends in a draw

With the win, the series ends in a draw. Australia won the 1st Test by 10 wickets and West Indies countered with an 8-run win. The man of the match of the 2nd Test, Shamar Joseph, has also been honoured with the Player of the Series tournament. The pacer took 13 scalps in the two-match series.