Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

‘We are very dangerous to play now’: Sharjah Warriors all-rounder Sean Williams opens up after loss

Republic Sports Desk
Sharjah Warriors in training
Sharjah Warriors in training | Image:ILT20
The Sharjah warriors lost to the Gulf Giants by 79 runs in their DP World ILT20 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Giants put up 187/6 in their 20 overs before bundling the Warriors for 108 runs.

Sharing his thoughts after the match, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sean Williams spoke about the three wickets that he managed to bag despite being expensive, “It's always nice to bowl well in these conditions, especially to put pressure on the batters that the Gulf Giants have. We had to take some risks while bowling at the end, but these things must be done at the back end of the game. Unfortunately, my execution wasn't good enough.”

Williams reserved high praise for Hetmyer especially, after his explosive winnings snatched the game away from the Warriors, “Shimron Hetmyer played really well. He is renowned for winning matches for West Indies or any team he plays with. Such players cannot be given much of a gap. But obviously, my over was a turning point, there's no denying that, but that's the thing about cricket; You must know how to respond to such situations.”

Despite the loss, Sean Williams was confident in his team's abilities and believes they are now a threat to the other teams in their final three matches of the season, “We are a very dangerous team to play right now with nothing to lose and everything to gain. We can only take the positives and keep moving forward. This is very important so that we can go out there and give it everything we have.”

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

