sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • We did not do justice to our talent, potential: Bangladesh coach's harsh words after 1st Test loss

Published 14:44 IST, September 25th 2024

We did not do justice to our talent, potential: Bangladesh coach's harsh words after 1st Test loss

Visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) and veteran Shakib Al Hasan (32) got starts in the first innings but could not convert into big knocks.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shadman Islam
Shadman Islam plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:44 IST, September 25th 2024