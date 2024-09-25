Published 14:44 IST, September 25th 2024
We did not do justice to our talent, potential: Bangladesh coach's harsh words after 1st Test loss
Visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) and veteran Shakib Al Hasan (32) got starts in the first innings but could not convert into big knocks.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shadman Islam plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:44 IST, September 25th 2024