Updated February 5th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

'We don't ask for...': Rahul Dravid RESPONDS to Sourav Ganguly's brutally honest opinion on BCCI

After the culmination of the 2nd India vs England Test, where India prevailed by 106 runs, Rahul Dravid paid heed to a statement of Sourav Ganguly.

Republic Sports Desk
Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly
Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly | Image:BCCI/AP
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that the curator in charge of a given cricket stadium in India creates the pitches for Test matches and that the administration makes no special expectations on rank tuners. Test match pitches in India have long been a source of contention. It has been no different this time, albeit the noise level is slightly lower than it was during England's tour of India in 2021. Experts have been overly critical after Rohit Sharma made a jab at them following the Cape Town Test, which lasted only two days.

IND vs ENG: Rahul Dravid pays heed to Sourav Ganguly's take on Indian bowling

The second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam ended in the second session on Day 4, with the hosts winning by 106 runs to tie the series. Sourav Ganguly recently took to social media to say that India's bowling lineup is powerful enough to win Tests without having to prepare rank turners.

At a post-match press conference on Monday, February 5, Dravid was asked about Ganguly's thoughts on Indian pitches. To which he said the following:

“Curators make the pitches. We don't ask for rank turners. Obviously tracks in India would spin, how much they'll spin, how less they'll spin, how much. I'm not an expert, obviously, wickets in India in the course of four or five days, they do turn but how much they're going to turn.

“I sometimes get told they'll turn on the third day, but they turn on the first day. Sometimes I get told they'll turn on the second day and they don't turn till day four," Dravid said.

"So I'm sometimes as clueless as anybody else. We look at the wicket and we try and do the best we can on what we get. We go to Rajkot, we'll see what we can get and play with whatever we get in front of.” 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

