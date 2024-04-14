×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 02:20 IST

"We'll make sure there are no surprises," says Head Coach Ponting as DC gears up to take on LSG

Delhi Capitals are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in their sixth match of the IPL 2024 on Friday at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in their sixth match of the IPL 2024 on Friday at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals have registered one win out of five matches so far. Reflecting on the team's performance, Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, "Our best cricket has been really good, but three or four overs in almost every game has been the difference for us. We've conceded too many runs late in a couple of our bowling innings, and when we've had crucial run chases, we haven't been able to quite nail them."

Advertisement

"We feel if we put 40 overs of our best cricket together, we can beat any team in the competition, and hopefully that's tomorrow," he added while addressing the media in a press conference on the eve of the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Providing an update on Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar's fitness, Ponting said, "We're hoping that they'll both be available. Both those guys are obviously first picked in our starting time, so the last couple of games we sort of haven't been able to take the part with our full-strength team. But they both trained strongly yesterday. Hopefully, we'll keep our fingers crossed and hopefully both those guys are fit for us."

Advertisement

Speaking about preparedness for the next match, Ponting said, "We know that we have to start playing our best cricket quickly. Our overall approach to the game hasn't changed. We know the things we have to pay attention to, we know the strengths and the weaknesses of the opposition team. We've got today and then tomorrow morning to make sure that when the game starts tomorrow evening we are 100% ready to go. We'll make sure there are no surprises, and at the end of the day, we'll make sure that we have no regrets."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next match of IPL 2024 at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 02:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

5 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

9 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

10 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

16 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

17 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

18 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

25 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

29 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

30 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

30 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

31 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

32 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

33 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

33 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

33 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

34 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

41 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo