Published 17:24 IST, August 14th 2024

We need to make winning a habit at home in order to qualify for WTC final: Pak skipper Masood

Pakistan red-ball skipper Shan Masood believes his side will have to make winning a habit on home turf before it aims to become a formidable unit on international assignments and dream of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shan Masood
Shan Masood | Image: AP
