sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:53 IST, July 6th 2024

We played too many dot balls, dropped too many chances: Harmanpreet Kaur

) Dropped catches and batters' lack of intent in the middle overs cost India dear, remarked skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as South Africa secured their first win of the multi-format tour with a 12-run victory in the first women's T20I here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:53 IST, July 6th 2024