sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 16:06 IST, October 22nd 2024

We're Here To Make Amends: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Fires Warning To India Ahead Of BGT

The two teams will face off in a five-match series starting November 22 in Perth. India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pat Cummins with Nathan Lyon
Pat Cummins with Nathan Lyon | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:47 IST, October 22nd 2024