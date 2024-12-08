We Will Learn From This Match And Perform Better: Richa Ghosh After Big Loss To Australia

India batter Richa Ghosh conceded on Sunday that the team made mistakes, especially in fielding, in their big defeat to Australia in the second Women's ODI here, and promised a better show in the last match at Perth.

Australian opener Georgia Voll (101) and Ellyse Perry (105) smashed commanding centuries as the hosts secured a series-clinching 122-run win over India.

After electing to bat, Australia displayed ruthless intent, posting a mammoth 371 for 8, the highest score against India in an ODI match. The hosts then bowled out India for 249 in 44.5 overs, wrapping up the match with ease.

"In the first match, we could not score runs but fielding and bowling were excellent. Here, the batters played well and we missed in other departments but we cannot call them bad because of one failure.

India players were sloppy on the field, giving away too many extra runs and also dropping some catches.

"We made mistakes but we will try to improve and do better. We will learn from this match and perform better in the next match and return with a win," she Ghosh, the top scorer for India with 54 runs.

Ghosh said she is always mentally prepared to bat at any position, and when she was told in the morning that she would open the innings, she was quite at ease.

"I came to know before the match that I have to open the innings. I am always mentally prepared to play at every position and my job is to contribute to the team. Whatever I know, I want to give it on the field," Ghosh said at the post-match press conference.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Ghosh shared a 66-run partnership for the third wicket and, at one point, it seemed India would make a comeback.

"The partnership with Harry didi (Harmanpreet) was going well. We were talking about taking one or two runs and hitting fours and increasing the run rate. But Australia bowled really well," said the 21 year old.

Ghosh said her stint in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for Hobart Hurricanes in 2020-21 had helped her score a half-century in the second ODI.

"The WBBL gave me the experience of playing in Australian conditions, which helped me. I knew (today) how the ball would come on to the bat and how to play in this match." Ghosh, who performed below expectation in the T20 World Cup in the UAE earlier this year, said she had not made any changes in her process.

"I have not made any changes. I kept the process the same even when runs were coming. I like to play aggressively and put pressure on the bowlers. I like to play good shots, which increases my confidence," she said.