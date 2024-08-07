Published 08:12 IST, August 7th 2024
‘We’re Quality Spin Players’: Team India All-Rounder Defends Batters Amidst Sri Lanka ODI Struggles
Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar believes the batters can get the job done despite their dismal showcase in the Sri Lanka ODI series.
- Sports
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sri Lankan team members react after the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli was revised by the DRS during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo | Image: AP
