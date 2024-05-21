Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on roping in legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards as a mentor for the national team during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the USA and West Indies in June. Vivian Richards, renowned for his explosive batting and formidable presence on the field, has a longstanding association with Pakistan cricket through his role as a mentor for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since 2016.

PCB wants Viv Richards as a mentor

PCB sources indicate that current chairman Mohsin Naqvi is particularly enthusiastic about involving a high-profile figure like Viv Richards with the national squad. Naqvi believes that Richards' extensive experience and deep understanding of the game, especially in Caribbean conditions, will be invaluable for the Pakistani team. The Super Eights stage of the tournament, set to take place in the West Indies, could significantly benefit from Richards' insights and familiarity with the local pitches and climate.

A PCB insider revealed, “Sir Viv Richards has some prior media commitments for the World Cup, but things are being worked out as the Pakistani players have great respect and regard for him.” This suggests that while there are logistical challenges to overcome, the PCB is optimistic about securing Viv Richards' mentorship for the team.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden served as the mentor of the Pakistan men's team during the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup. Under his mentorship, Pakistan reached the semi-final and final respectively. During this time, Pakistan also managed to register their first win against India in any World Cup.

The Pakistan men's cricket team is all set to lock horns against England in a four-match T20I series starting May 22. The contest will serve as a warm-up for both sides before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a game against the host United States on June 6. The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place in New York on June 9. The PCB has not announced the squad for the T20 World Cup as of yet.