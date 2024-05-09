Advertisement

Sunil Narine is having an exceptional IPL 2024 season. While he has always been prolific with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders, this season he is contributing immensely with the bat as well. Opening with the bat for KKR, Narine has so far compounded 461 runs in IPL 2024. He is currently 5th in the Orange Cap race.

Sunil Narine answers why he never celebrates after taking a wicket

While he is a certified match-winner and makes his presence felt every now and then, however, unlike other players he does not bring a change to his facial expression as per the situation. Whether it is taking a catch, scoring a fifty, or taking a wicket, Narine remains Poker-faced and neither showcases dismay nor goes overtly excited at any stage in the match. Narine's unique ability to always keep emotions in check often gets highlighted by fans and knowers of the game.

Yet, the curiosity among the enthusiasts regarding why he does not celebrate his wickets has stayed at large. Narine recently satiated the urge for knowledge by addressing the topic and revealing why he does not get carried away after taking a wicket. He divulged that it is the teaching of his father that always remains in his consciousness and makes him realise one of the vital facts of the game and sports overall.

"Growing up, A lesson I got from dad was that if you get someone out today, you still have to play them tomorrow or the next time. It's about enjoying the moment and not overdoing it." Narine said during the Knights Dug Out podcast.

So, at least one of the mysteries of Sunil Narine has been solved. Narine's spectacular control gets acclaimed in the annals of cricket, but some fanatics also wonder if he will be able to suppress himself if he wins the match for his team on the last ball of the match.

