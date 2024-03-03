Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 20:18 IST
'What did you do..': Former Australia player Recalls Interesting Chat With Ravindra Jadeja
Former Australia batter has come out with an interesting revelation which brings forward the wits of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
Ravindra Jadeja is regarded as one of the most accurate left-arm spinners in world cricket. Former Australian wicketkeeper, Brad Haddin, reportedly recalled discussing his bowling strategy with the Indian all-rounder. Haddin said that anytime the Australian spinners asked Jadeja about his plans, he would respond by saying that he only bowls into the stumps and leaves the rest on the pitch.
Brad Haddin recalls his conversation with Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja, who with his performance has made it into the conversation of the world's best all-rounders, now only bowls at the right length but also speaks aptly. Former Aussie player, Brad Haddin recently gave an insight into what a regular conversation with Jadeja sounds like. Speaking on the Willow Talk podcast, Haddin said:
"Jadeja was always a really interesting one to talk to after a Test series. Because all the spinners would go over and say, 'What, are you undercutting the ball? Are you going over the top?'. He goes, 'I just bowl at the stump.' And you go, 'Nah nah nah, what else you do?'.
"He goes, 'I bowl at the stump, the wicket will do it. You guys think it's going to do something.'. 'What about the straight one?' He goes, 'Sometimes it goes straight.'"
Haddin stated that Jadeja's statements put doubt on him while batting, leaving him unsure which ball would go straight after throwing. He went on to add:
"And you're out there batting, you think, 'Is this the one that goes straight?'. You talk to him afterwards, you go, 'What did you do with that one?'. He goes, 'I just put on the stumps, and that was the one that skid.'."
Jadeja's brilliant record against Australia in Tests
It is worth noting that Ravindra Jadeja has an impeccable record against Australia in Test cricket. The off-spinner has so far snared 89 wickets from 17 wickets against Australia, which includes five 5-wicket hauls and an exceptional 10-wicket haul
