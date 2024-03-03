Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 20:18 IST

'What did you do..': Former Australia player Recalls Interesting Chat With Ravindra Jadeja

Former Australia batter has come out with an interesting revelation which brings forward the wits of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja is regarded as one of the most accurate left-arm spinners in world cricket. Former Australian wicketkeeper, Brad Haddin, reportedly recalled discussing his bowling strategy with the Indian all-rounder. Haddin said that anytime the Australian spinners asked Jadeja about his plans, he would respond by saying that he only bowls into the stumps and leaves the rest on the pitch.

Also Read | Vaughan wants England cricket to adopt Man City Guardiola's approach

Advertisement

Brad Haddin recalls his conversation with Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, who with his performance has made it into the conversation of the world's best all-rounders, now only bowls at the right length but also speaks aptly. Former Aussie player, Brad Haddin recently gave an insight into what a regular conversation with Jadeja sounds like. Speaking on the Willow Talk podcast, Haddin said:

Advertisement

"Jadeja was always a really interesting one to talk to after a Test series. Because all the spinners would go over and say, 'What, are you undercutting the ball? Are you going over the top?'. He goes, 'I just bowl at the stump.' And you go, 'Nah nah nah, what else you do?'.

"He goes, 'I bowl at the stump, the wicket will do it. You guys think it's going to do something.'. 'What about the straight one?' He goes, 'Sometimes it goes straight.'"

Advertisement

Haddin stated that Jadeja's statements put doubt on him while batting, leaving him unsure which ball would go straight after throwing. He went on to add:

"And you're out there batting, you think, 'Is this the one that goes straight?'. You talk to him afterwards, you go, 'What did you do with that one?'. He goes, 'I just put on the stumps, and that was the one that skid.'."

Advertisement

Also Read | Will New Zealand recall retired Neil Wagner for Christchurch Test? 

Jadeja's brilliant record against Australia in Tests

It is worth noting that Ravindra Jadeja has an impeccable record against Australia in Test cricket. The off-spinner has so far snared 89 wickets from 17 wickets against Australia, which includes five 5-wicket hauls and an exceptional 10-wicket haul

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

an hour ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rihanna Reacts To Video Of Her Doing 'Zingaat' With Janhvi Kapoor

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Shehbaz Sharif Gets Elected As Pakistan PM,

    Videos13 minutes ago

  3. Colman Reveals Reason Behind Delay In Season 3 Of Zendaya Starrer

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Erupts At Door Manufacturing Company Office

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Inside Photos Of Celebs From Tusker Trail Event At Anant-Radhika’s Bash

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo