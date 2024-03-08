×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

WHAT England REALLY MISSED in India: Ben Stokes takes wicket with 1st ball in 8 months,Rohit stunned

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes showed on Friday what England had dearly missed in the IND vs ENG Test series as he came on to bowl for first time in 8 months.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma stunned by Ben Stokes delivery
Rohit Sharma stunned by Ben Stokes delivery | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
Ben Stokes hasn't bowled a single ball in the ongoing India vs England Test series. Stokes has a recurring knee problem which prompts him not to bowl consistently. It looked like England missed his services with the ball as they are being completely dominated in the India tour. Stokes has also failed to fire with the bat as he averages around 20 in the five Test matches. 

However, Stokes showed on Friday what England had dearly missed in the IND vs ENG Test series. Stokes came on to bowl for the very first time in the series as England were struggling to break the Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill partnership.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma toy with England, score magnificent 100s in Dharamsala

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes clean bowls Rohit Sharma

Stokes came on to bowl and with the very first delivery in the tour and in 8 months, clean-bowled Rohit Sharma and broke India's partnership. The ball stayed a little low and Rohit was not prepared for it and he missed the line to lose his wicket. 

India dominate England in 5th Test

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill struck sublime hundreds as India pressed the advantage in the fifth Test against England by reaching 264 for one at lunch on day two, here on Friday.

Rohit (102 batting off 160 balls) and Gill (101 batting off 142 balls) walked out in the middle in bright sunshine and milked the conditions to take India well past England's first innings total of 218 after resuming the innings at 135 for one.

At the break, they led the visitors by 46 runs and were on course for a massive first innings total.

ALSO READ | India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates

England tried everything to contain them, whether it was employing the leg-slip for Rohit when Shoaib Bashir was in operation or Mark Wood using the odd short ball against the opening duo with as many as six fielders on the leg side.

However, nothing worked for the visitors despite the Barmy Army making a lot more noise than the Indian fans at the stunning HPCA stadium. Rohit and Gill collected 129 runs from 30 overs in the two hours of play. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

