India and England's most recent Test match presents a significant opportunity for both teams. India leads the series 3-1; England wants to win to restore their pride, while India wants to seal the series victory in style. The two sides will be vying for control in what could be an interesting match. India's strong lineup, which features players like Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, creates the ideal environment for a thrilling conclusion at HPCA Stadium. On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the last match will go off. R Ashwin will make his 100th appearance in a Test match for the Indian cricket team in this match.

Rohit Sharma made a huge statement about R Ashwin’s 100th Test appearance

No praise is enough for Ravichandran Ashwin, said India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday as he lauded the senior off-spinner ahead of his 100 Tests, calling him a "rare" talent who has contributed consistently to the team's success.

The fifth and final Test against England, starting here on Thursday, is inconsequential to the final outcome of the series as India have already taken an unbeaten 3-1 lead. But it has become significant due to the 100-Test milestone set to be achieved by Ashwin and England batter Jonny Bairstow.

"(It's a) big achievement for any player to play 100 Tests. It is a big milestone. He has been a match winner for us. What he has done for us, no praise is enough," Rohit said on the eve of the match. "His performances over the last five-seven years, every series he has contributed. It is rare to have players like him," he added.

Ashwin has 507 Test wickets, making him only the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to go past the 500-wicket mark.

Squads for India vs England fifth Test

India squad for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

England Test squad for 5th Test: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

(With inputs from PTI)