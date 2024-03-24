Advertisement

In Saturday’s IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 208/7 in 20 overs, with standout performances by Andre Russell, who claimed 2/25 (2) and blasted an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fought hard, reaching 204/7 in their 20 overs, with top contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (63 off 29) and Harshit Rana (3/33 in 4 overs). Ultimately, KKR emerged victorious by 4 runs, showcasing an intense and competitive T20 encounter.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir not happy with the runout dismissal of Sunil Narine

Advertisement

Andre Russell enjoys representing KKR

On Saturday, March 23, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in a nail-biting match at the historic Eden Gardens, winning by four runs on the penultimate ball. Despite scoring an impressive 208 runs in their first innings, KKR faced a stiff struggle from SRH in their IPL opener.

Advertisement

Andre Russell won the coveted Player of the Match award for his outstanding overall performance. His outstanding innings, which included 7 sixes and 3 fours, not only helped KKR's total but also marked a personal milestone as he became the first player in KKR history to smash 200 sixes. Russell's passionate post-match address highlighted his profound relationship with the organisation, recognising the trust and love they have shown him since the start of his career with Kolkata. After the match, Andre Russell said:

“I've been a permanent fixture in the 11th, so I'm just happy to keep contributing and this franchise means a lot to me. They have shown faith and confidence in me over the years. So what I did tonight is just to say keep supporting and I'm happy to contribute every time I put this jersey on,” “Sometimes stuff pops up on my Instagram and I realise how well I've been striking the ball, which is just a cool reminder to know that you're doing well. So I'm happy with the way I'm batting and grateful for the win tonight,” “I just try to react to whatever comes my way. I know, based on the last year or two, bowlers have been exceptionally good at bowling to me, and they plan very carefully when they bowl to me. So I've been digging runs out in the back end, and I'm still figuring out how to score because they're going to have their plans. I realise everyone is coming to me with a plan, so I have to be ready,”

KKR's successful start to the season sets a good tone for their trip in the IPL. Their next match is slated for March 29 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.