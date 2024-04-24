Advertisement

The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup will have a lot of eyes locked in as the limited-over spectacle will assuredly bring up some thrilling moments. With this year's spectacle all set to take place in the USA and West Indies, a lot of the teams have begun their scouting for the same. The BCCI will have to spring into action and form a side filled with aspiring candidates. This year, a lot of new names have emerged and showcased their grit and make their case for the ICC T20 spectacle. But ahead of that, a southpaw superstar is in the rage as the fans are backing him up. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also applauded him and touted him as the next big thing for the Indian Cricket Team.

Suresh Raina has a MASSIVE prediction for one of the Indian Cricket team's rising stars

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made an appearance at The Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom show, where he was asked to deliver his thoughts on India's rising cricketers. When asked about Rinku Singh, Raina could not hold back his praise for the sensational southpaw batter. He also touted him to be at the level of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh as his graph gradually grows.

"This boy is my favourite. I have observed him closely, and I believe that his graph has levelled up. He is god-gifted. In the upcoming time, when India wins the World Cup, he will score the six. He is that kind of a player.

India's Rinku Singh celebrates after scoring the winning runs during an IPL 2023 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens | Image: BCCI



"When the team is stuck, he will emerge as the problem solver. In 2011, we saw Dhoni bhai's six and have watched Yuvi pa [Yuvraj Singh]'s sixes. He will do something similar in the ICC World Cup," Suresh Raina said.

Rinku Singh received his debut cap for Team India during the Ireland tour, where he showcased his prowess. He also formed key partnerships with Rohit Sharma during the Afghanistan series in India and has emerged as a credible finisher for the team. The batter still has a long way to go, but his abilities have showcased that he is ready for the big leagues.