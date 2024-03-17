×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 07:17 IST

When Rohit Sharma met Ed Sheeran! India Skipper and the singing sensation snapped at Mumbai

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and English Singer Ed Sheeran were seen together as they shared a smile at the songwriter's concert in Mumbai.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma and Ed Sheeran
Rohit Sharma and Ed Sheeran | Image:X/@gauravkapur
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ed Sheeran has arrived in India as he set the stage on fire after his performance in Mumbai. The English singer and songwriter shared the stage with the Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh. He was seen partying with some of the top Bollywood celebrities. But the one image that has attracted a lot of attention was with a Team India superstar, as Sheeran was spotted with the Indian Cricket Team skipper Rohit Sharma. An Image has been sending shockwaves throughout the cricketing world.

Rohit Sharma meets Ed Sheeran in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2024

Ed Sheeran met one of India's most renowned personalities recently. The English singer and songwriter met with the Indian Cricket Team captain, Rohit Sharma. The skipper has seen all smiles with Sheeran while in Mumbai. Gaurav Kapoor shared a couple of images as the trio posed for some pictures in what looked like an eatery or a cafe. He captioned the post with an interesting caption, saying 'What’s cooking here?'

The Rajasthan Royals also shared the image of the two as they captioned it 'In love with the shape of Woh.'

Apart from Rohit Sharma and Gaurav Kapoor, Ed also met some elite B-town celebrities and singers. Sheeran also danced to some Indian tunes and had the time of his life while in India. 

Speaking of Rohit, the skipper is coming off a 4-1 win against England in a Test series and put up a spectacular performance against the Englishmen. He will now join the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024, and the team will be led under a new skipper Hardik Pandya. The five-time IPL Champions will open their season against the Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and expect it to be a heated rivalry among both franchises.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal WadheraJasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Hardik Pandya [c] (traded from GT), Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

