The much revered "Bazball" has dropped the first blood in the tour that is seen as England's final frontier. India had the edge till the Day 3 of the 1st Test, which took place in Hyderabad, however, the visitors brought their best foot forward when it mattered the most. Courtesy of Ollie Pope's 196 in the second innings and Tom Hartley's exceptional spell of 7/62, India were pushed way back in the match, and as it happened, England won the match by 28 runs and took 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.

3 things you need to know

England beat India by 28 runs in the 1st Test of the 5-match series

Ollie Pope was adjudged the player of the match for scoring 196 in England's 2nd innings

Tom Hartley took 7 wickets in the 4th innings

After enduring a trail of 230 runs following the culmination of 1st innings, England were down and out of the game. Moreover, the unexemplified reality of India never losing a home Test after taking a lead of over 100 runs further veneered the challenge. Nevertheless, the England batters came charged up in the 3rd innings and put up a fight by amassing a total of 421 runs, thereby giving India a target of 231. While it was a gettable score for India, England were always in for a chance and all they needed was wickets at regular intervals. The debutant Tom Hartley took the onus of spinning a web for India and indeed the Indian batters fell into his trap.

It was a game of missed chances for India, they certainly controlled more than half the proceedings. Yet, the result did not turn out to be in Rohit Sharma and co's favour. Reflecting on what transpired in the last 4 days, let's figure out what were factors that were instrumental behind India's loss.

How good? 👏



A 7fer to win a Test for England on your debut 🤯



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | @tomhartley100 pic.twitter.com/wZ0yKNohQC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 28, 2024

Unnecessary stroke play in 1st innings

Team India might have taken another 100-run lead if not for unnecessary stroke play. Some of the batters threw their wickets away, and hence the brunt has been borne.

Shubman Gill's flop show

Shubman Gill had an outing to forget in Hyderabad. The right-hander could not capitalise on the start in the 1st innings, holding out after scoring just 23 runs, and got out on the second ball duck in the second innings. Following the dropping of Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill has been entrusted with the No.3 spot, and considering how he played in the first match, it could be said he let the team down.

Missed chances

India would rue the chances to dismiss Ollie Pope. Pope was dropped twice during his game-changing innings of 196. Had Axar Patel caught him when he was 110, then a significant impact on the target score might have been caused.

Strength became a weakness

18 out of the 20 Indian wickets in the 1st Test have fallen on spin. Playing spin has been known as Team India's strength, however, the England spinners got the required purchase from the wicket, leaving India with a reality to fathom about their so-called strength. Tom Hartley dismantled the Indian side on his debut, the left-arm orthodox spinner took 7 scalps in the final innings to raise the prowess of England's spin bowling.