Before the 2024 Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni made the unexpected decision to resign as captain of CSK. The captaincy of the team has been resigned by Dhoni, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) revealed on Thursday, in an unexpected development. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named the new CSK captain, will take over as captain. With this choice, the CSK team's leadership has undergone a significant change.

Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals his chat with RCB captain Faf du Plessis ahead of their season opener

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the recently chosen captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has spoken up about his chat with current Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis, ahead of the IPL 2024 opening at the Chepauk Stadium on March 22. The next game will have the two buddies facing off against each other as opposing captains for the first time, which will bring an exciting new element to the contest for the fervent Chennai supporters.

In the IPL 2021, Ruturaj and Du Plessis developed a close relationship that made them a deadly opening combination. During the IPL 2022 season, CSK's success was largely attributed to their synergy at the top. Ruturaj won the Orange Cap with 635 runs, while Du Plessis came in second with 633 runs. Their teamwork was crucial to CSK winning their fourth IPL championship, and it made a lasting effect on both supporters and colleagues.

.@ChennaiIPL fans, meet your new Captain! 😎



The newly appointed #CSK skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, shares what this new opportunity means to him 💛

Ruturaj Gaikwad talked about his encounter with Faf du Plessis in an interview with IPL. He also expressed excitement for the moment they would have when they meet at centre stage for the pivotal toss on Friday. Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

“I just met Faf (du Plessis) in the meeting and I said, 'Who would have thought a few years down the line, You playing for RCB and you leading RCB and you and me sharing the stage as a toss.'” "So a lot to look forward to. And I think it is one of the most exciting first day games to look forward to," "It feels great, I think, for two reasons. First of all, to be part of such a wonderful franchise, right from my IPL journey started and to be able to be trusted by MS Dhoni for a leadership role. Obviously, that speaks a lot. Obviously, the challenge lies ahead. So looking forward for it,"